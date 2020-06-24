Trumbull Community Women announces scholarship winners

Vaishnavi Kandala has been awarded to 2020 Community Service Scholarship in recognition of her time and effort volunteering within the community and taking on leadership roles with the organizations for which she volunteered. Vishy attended Trumbull High School and is going to Tulane University this fall.

Olga Elizabeth Cruz Rivera has been awarded the Connecticut Junior Women’s Club Maureen Borski scholarship. Olga earned her Associate’s degree on Human Services and is planning on attending Southern Connecticut State University with a major in psychology. She is a graduate of Mercy Learning Center in Bridgeport; an organization Trumbull Community Women supports.