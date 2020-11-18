Trumbull Community Women announces Letters from Santa or Frosty the Snowman

Trumbull Community Women has announced their annual personalized letters from Santa or Frosty the Snowman. The cost of each letter is $7. The request form may be obtained online at trumbullcommunitywomen.org.

In order that the letters are received the week before Christmas, requests must be received by Friday, Dec. 11.

There are two ways to pay, either by credit card and email a request form by clicking on the link in the form, pay, and then email the form to trumbullholidayletters@gmail.com.

To pay by check, mail the form and a check for $7 for each letter, payable to Trumbull Community Women, to Trumbull Community Women, P.O. Box 168, Trumbull, CT 06611.

There is a change this year due to the past and current unreliability of the Post Office. This year Trumbull Community Women will only be mailing the letters locally, with a festive stamp stating it is from the North Pole on the envelope.

Trumbull Community Women keeps a database of letters sent in the past to ensure that children will not get the same letter as last year or that of a sibling. There are 10 different letters to keep each child’s letter unique.