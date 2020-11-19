Trumbull Community Television schedule
You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
Nov. 19-25, 2020
1:15 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Nov. 5 Meeting
3 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission Nov. 9 Meeting
3:30 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation Commission Nov. 9 Meeting
4:45 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Nov. 10 Meeting
6:45 a.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Nov. 10 Meeting
8:15 a.m. — Radio Ranch Cabaret Concert, Nov. 2019
9:30 a.m. — Mark Albertson on the Nuremberg Trials
10:25 a.m. — Girls Varsity Swimming: Trumbull vs. Fairfield Warde
11:30 a.m. — Radio Ranch Cabaret Concert, Nov. 2019
12:45 p.m. — Mark Albertson on the Nuremberg Trials
1:40 p.m. — Girls Varsity Swimming: Trumbull vs. Fairfield Warde
2:45 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Nov. 12 Meeting
4:20 p.m. — Govt: Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Task Force Nov. 12 Meeting
6:30 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Health Board Nov. 18 Meeting
8 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Commission Nov. 18 Meeting
10 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority Nov. 18 Meeting