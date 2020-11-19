Trumbull Community Television schedule

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Nov. 19-25, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission Nov. 5 Meeting

1:15 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Nov. 5 Meeting

3 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission Nov. 9 Meeting

3:30 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation Commission Nov. 9 Meeting

4:45 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Nov. 10 Meeting

6:45 a.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Nov. 10 Meeting

8:15 a.m. — Radio Ranch Cabaret Concert, Nov. 2019

9:30 a.m. — Mark Albertson on the Nuremberg Trials

10:25 a.m. — Girls Varsity Swimming: Trumbull vs. Fairfield Warde

11:30 a.m. — Radio Ranch Cabaret Concert, Nov. 2019

12:45 p.m. — Mark Albertson on the Nuremberg Trials

1:40 p.m. — Girls Varsity Swimming: Trumbull vs. Fairfield Warde

2:45 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Nov. 12 Meeting

4:20 p.m. — Govt: Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Task Force Nov. 12 Meeting

6:30 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Health Board Nov. 18 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Commission Nov. 18 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority Nov. 18 Meeting