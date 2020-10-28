Trumbull Community Television schedule

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Old Town Bridge Oct. 15 Informational meeting

12:15 a.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation Commission Oct. 19 meeting

2:30 a.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning Commission Oct. 21 meeting

3:15 a.m. — TPAUD presents Missed Milestones with Alicia Farrell

4:15 a.m. — High School Varsity Field Hockey: Trumbull vs. St. Joseph

5:30 a.m. — High School Varsity Football 7v7: Trumbull vs. Fairfield Prep

6:45 a.m. — Boys High School Varsity Soccer: Trumbull vs. Warde

8:15 a.m. — TPAUD presents Missed Milestones with Alicia Farrell

9:15 a.m. — High School Varsity Field Hockey: Trumbull vs. St. Joseph

10:30 a.m. — High School Varsity Football 7v7: Trumbull vs. Fairfield Prep

11:45 a.m. — Boys High School Varsity Soccer: Trumbull vs. Warde

1:15 p.m. — TPAUD presents Missed Milestones with Alicia Farrell

2:15 p.m. — High School Varsity Field Hockey: Trumbull vs. St. Joseph

3:30 p.m. — Govt: Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion Task Force Oct. 22 meeting

5:10 p.m. — Govt: Senior Citizen Commission Oct. 23 meeting

5:30 p.m. — Govt: Legislation & Administration Oct. 26 meeting

6:30 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Oct. 27 meeting

8:30 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Oct. 27 meeting

10:30 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority Oct. 28 meeting