You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Old Town Bridge Oct. 15 Informational meeting

12:15 a.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation Commission Oct. 19 meeting

2:30 a.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning Commission Oct. 21 meeting

3:15 a.m. — TPAUD presents Missed Milestones with Alicia Farrell

4:15 a.m. — High School Varsity Field Hockey: Trumbull vs. St. Joseph

5:30 a.m. — High School Varsity Football 7v7: Trumbull vs. Fairfield Prep

6:45 a.m. — Boys High School Varsity Soccer: Trumbull vs. Warde

8:15 a.m. — TPAUD presents Missed Milestones with Alicia Farrell

9:15 a.m. — High School Varsity Field Hockey: Trumbull vs. St. Joseph

10:30 a.m. — High School Varsity Football 7v7: Trumbull vs. Fairfield Prep

11:45 a.m. — Boys High School Varsity Soccer: Trumbull vs. Warde

1:15 p.m. — TPAUD presents Missed Milestones with Alicia Farrell

2:15 p.m. — High School Varsity Field Hockey: Trumbull vs. St. Joseph

3:30 p.m. — Govt: Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion Task Force Oct. 22 meeting

5:10 p.m. — Govt: Senior Citizen Commission Oct. 23 meeting

5:30 p.m. — Govt: Legislation & Administration Oct. 26 meeting

6:30 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Oct. 27 meeting

8:30 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Oct. 27 meeting

10:30 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority Oct. 28 meeting