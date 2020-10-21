Trumbull Community Television schedule

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv.

Schedule subject to change.

Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Oct. 22-28

12 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission Oct. 13 meeting

12:30 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Oct. 13 meeting

2:30 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Health Board Oct. 14 meeting

3 a.m. — Girls High School Varsity Soccer: Trumbull vs. Ludlowe

4:30 a.m. — Girls High School Varsity Field Hockey: Trumbull vs. Ludlowe

5:45 a.m. — Girls High School Varsity Soccer: Trumbull vs. St. Joseph

7:15 a.m. — Madison’s Got Talent 2020

8:45 a.m. — Girls High School Varsity Soccer: Trumbull vs. Ludlowe

10:15 a.m. — Girls High School Varsity Field Hockey: Trumbull vs. Ludlowe

11:30 a.m. — Girls High School Varsity Soccer: Trumbull vs. St. Joseph

1 p.m. — Madison’s Got Talent 2020

2:30 p.m. — Girls High School Varsity Soccer: Trumbull vs. Ludlowe

4 p.m. — Girls High School Varsity Field Hockey: Trumbull vs. Ludlowe

5:15 p.m. — Girls High School Varsity Soccer: Trumbull vs. St. Joseph

6:45 p.m. — Madison’s Got Talent 2020

8:15 p.m. — Govt: Old Town Bridge Oct. 15 Informational meeting

8:30 p.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation Commission Oct. 19 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Commission Oct. 21 meeting