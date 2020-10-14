You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Oct. 15-21

12 a.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning Commission Oct. 1 Meeting

1 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Oct. 5 Meeting

2 a.m. — Govt: Economic & Community Development Commission Oct. 6 Meeting

3:15 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands & Watercourse Commission Oct. 6 Meeting

4 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals Oct. 7 Meeting

6 a.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment 2019: Gold Rush

7 a.m. — SCORE: Copyright Basics for Creatives

8:45 a.m. — High School Varsity Football 7v7: Trumbull vs. Fairfield Ludlowe

10 a.m. — Community Forum on Vaping 2019

12 p.m. — SCORE: Copyright Basics for Creatives

1:45 p.m. — High School Varsity Football 7v7: Trumbull vs. Fairfield Ludlowe

3 p.m. — Community Forum on Vaping 2019

5 p.m. — SCORE: Copyright Basics for Creatives

6:45 p.m. — High School Varsity Football 7v7: Trumbull vs. Fairfield Ludlowe

8 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission Oct. 13 Meeting

9 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Oct. 13 Meeting

11 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Health Board Oct. 14 Meeting