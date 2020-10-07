You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Oct. 8-14

12 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Sept. 24 Meeting

2:15 a.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning Commission Sept. 24 Meeting

3:45 a.m. — Govt: Senior Citizens Commission Sept. 25 Meeting

4 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee Sept. 29 Meeting

4:30 a.m. — Trumbull High School Financial Aid Night 2019

6:15 a.m. — Long Term Care Insurance

7:45 a.m. — Autumn Wishes 2019 Cabaret Concert

9 a.m. — Trumbull High School Financial Aid Night 2019

10:45 a.m. — Long Term Care Insurance

12:15 p.m. — Autumn Wishes 2019 Cabaret Concert

1:30 p.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning Commission Oct. 1 Meeting

2:30 p.m. — PTSA Council General Meeting

4 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Oct. 5 Meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Economic & Community Development Commission Oct. 6 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands & Watercourse Commission Oct. 6 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals Oct. 7 Meeting