You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Aug. 20-26, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Public Schools Aug. 7 Reopening Information Session

1:15 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Public Schools Aug. 11 Special Education Elite Session

1:45 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Aug. 11 Virtual Meeting

3 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Public Schools Aug. 12 Special Education K-5 Session

4 a.m. — Tutu Trot Highlights 2019

4:30 a.m. — Yesteryear Gazebo Concert 2020

5:45 a.m. — TPAUD Survival Guide for Parents of 8th Graders

7:30 a.m. — White House Memories

8:30 a.m. — Yesteryear Gazebo Concert 2020

9:45 a.m. — TPAUD Survival Guide for Parents of 8th Graders

11:30 a.m. — White House Memories

12:30 p.m. — Yesteryear Gazebo Concert 2020

1:45 p.m. — TPAUD Survival Guide for Parents of 8th Graders

3:30 p.m. — White House Memories

4:30 p.m. — Yesteryear Gazebo Concert 2020

5:45 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Public Schools Aug. 13 Special Education 6-12 Session

6:30 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Aug. 13 Virtual Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Aug. 13 Virtual Meeting

9 p.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning Commission Aug. 19 Meeting