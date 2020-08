Trumbull Community Television

Watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Aug. 6-12, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee July 23 Virtual Meeting

12:15 a.m. — Govt: Informational Public Hearing on Redistricting July 25 Virtual Meeting

12:45 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee July 27 Virtual Meeting

1:15 a.m. — Govt: Legislation & Administration July 27 Virtual Meeting

1:30 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority July 28 Virtual Meeting

3:35 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education July 28 Virtual Meeting

5 a.m. — Govt: Virtual Town Hall on Jobs July 29 Meeting

6 a.m. — CT State Reps with CT Assn of Public School Superintendents July 28 Discussion

7 a.m. — TPAUD Presents Missed Milestones with Alicia Farrell

8 a.m. — Why Go to the Moon?

9:30 a.m. — The Bernadettes Gazebo Concert 2020

11 a.m. — TPAUD Presents Missed Milestones with Alicia Farrell

12 p.m. — Why Go to the Moon?

1:30 p.m. — The Bernadettes Gazebo Concert 2020

3 p.m. — TPAUD Presents Missed Milestones with Alicia Farrell

4 p.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation Commission July 30 Virtual Meeting

4:30 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Public Schools July 31 Reopening Information Session

6 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Aug. 3 Virtual Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Economic & Community Development Commission Aug. 4 Virtual Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals Aug. 5 Virtual Meeting