Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

July 9-15, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee June 25 Meeting

12:30 a.m. — Govt: 2020 Redistricting June 25 Virtual Meeting

12:45 a.m. — Govt: Senior Citizen Commission June 26 Virtual Meeting

1:05 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education June 29 Virtual Meeting

1:30 a.m. — 2019 Summer Music Camp Concert

3:15 a.m. — We Came in Peace for All Mankind

4:30 a.m. — Billy Genuario & Destiny Gazebo Concert

6 a.m. — Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence

6:40 a.m. — Nichols Improvement Association Flag Rededication Ceremony

7 a.m. — 2019 Summer Music Camp Concert

8:45 a.m. — We Came in Peace for All Mankind

10 a.m. — Billy Genuario & Destiny Gazebo Concert

11:30 a.m. — Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence

12:10 p.m. — Nichols Improvement Association Flag Rededication Ceremony

12:30 p.m. — 2019 Summer Music Camp Concert

2:15 p.m. — We Came in Peace for All Mankind

3:30 p.m. — Billy Genuario & Destiny Gazebo Concert

5 p.m. — Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence

5:40 p.m. — Nichols Improvement Association Flag Rededication Ceremony

6 p.m. — Govt: Legislation & Administration July 6 Virtual Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee July 7 Virtual Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands & Watercourse Commission July 7 Virtual Meeting