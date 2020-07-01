You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

July 2-8, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority June 23 Virtual Meeting

1:45 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority June 24 Virtual Meeting

3:30 a.m. — Govt: Charter Revision Commission 2020 June 24 Virtual Meeting

5:45 a.m. — Wellness Talk: Summer Skin Care

6:30 a.m. — The Merritt Parkway

8 a.m. — Marc Berger with RIDE Gazebo Concert

9:30 a.m. — Wellness Talk: Summer Skin Care

10:15 a.m. — The Merritt Parkway

11:45 a.m. — Marc Berger with RIDE Gazebo Concert

1:15 p.m. — Wellness Talk: Summer Skin Care

2 p.m. — The Merritt Parkway

3:30 p.m. — Marc Berger with RIDE Gazebo Concert

5 p.m. — Wellness Talk: Summer Skin Care

5:45 p.m. — The Merritt Parkway

7:15 p.m. — Marc Berger with RIDE Gazebo Concert

8:45 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee June 25 Virtual Meeting

9:15 p.m. — Govt: 2020 Trumbull Redistricting Committee June 25 Virtual Meeting

9:30 p.m. — Govt: Senior Citizen Commission June 26 Virtual Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education June 29 Special Meeting