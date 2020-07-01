Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

July 2-8, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority June 23 Virtual Meeting

1:45 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority June 24 Virtual Meeting

3:30 a.m. — Govt: Charter Revision Commission 2020 June 24 Virtual Meeting

5:45 a.m. — Wellness Talk: Summer Skin Care

6:30 a.m. — The Merritt Parkway

8 a.m. — Marc Berger with RIDE Gazebo Concert

9:30 a.m. — Wellness Talk: Summer Skin Care

10:15 a.m. — The Merritt Parkway

11:45 a.m. — Marc Berger with RIDE Gazebo Concert

1:15 p.m. — Wellness Talk: Summer Skin Care

2 p.m. — The Merritt Parkway

3:30 p.m. — Marc Berger with RIDE Gazebo Concert

5 p.m. — Wellness Talk: Summer Skin Care

5:45 p.m. — The Merritt Parkway

7:15 p.m. — Marc Berger with RIDE Gazebo Concert

8:45 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee June 25 Virtual Meeting

9:15 p.m. — Govt: 2020 Trumbull Redistricting Committee June 25 Virtual Meeting

9:30 p.m. — Govt: Senior Citizen Commission June 26 Virtual Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education June 29 Special Meeting