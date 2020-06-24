Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

June 25-July 1, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee 6/11 Meeting

1 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education 6/16 Special Meeting

1:30 a.m. — Govt: 2020 Redistricting 6/16 Virtual Meeting

2:40 a.m. — Govt: Charter Revision Commission 2020 6/17 Virtual Meeting

4:15 a.m. — Barnum Festival Great Street Parade 2019

4:45 a.m. — Trumbull High School 2020 Commencement Exercises

6 a.m. — Rosie the Riveter

7:15 a.m. — Yesteryear Gazebo Concert

8:45 a.m. — Trumbull High School 2020 Commencement Exercises

10 a.m. — Rosie the Riveter (1h, 8m)

11:15 a.m. — Yesteryear Gazebo Concert

12:45 p.m. — Trumbull High School 2020 Commencement Exercises

2 p.m. — Rosie the Riveter

3:15 p.m. — Yesteryear Gazebo Concert

4:45 p.m. — Trumbull High School 2020 Commencement Exercises

6 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority 6/23 Virtual Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority 6/24 Virtual Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Charter Revision Commission 2020 6/24 Virtual Meeting