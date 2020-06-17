Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

June 18-24, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance June 8 Special Meeting

1 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission June 9 Virtual Meeting

2:15 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education June 9 Virtual Meeting

5:30 a.m. — Govt: Health Board June 10 Virtual Meeting

6:15 a.m. — Govt: Charter Revision Commission 2020 June 10 Virtual Meeting

8:45 a.m. — Barnum Festival Great Street Parade 2019

9:15 a.m. — Trumbull High School 2020 Awards Night

10:15 a.m. — Trumbull High School 2020 Senior Scholarship Night

11 a.m. — Trumbull High School Athletic Awards

1:15 p.m. — Trumbull High School 2020 Awards Night

2:15 p.m. — Trumbull High School 2020 Senior Scholarship Night

3 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee June 11 Meeting

4 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education June 16 Special Meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: 2020 Redistricting June 16 Virtual Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Charter Revision Commission 2020 June 17 Virtual Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning Commission June 17 Virtual Meeting