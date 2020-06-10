You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

June 11-17, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Town Council June 1 Virtual Meeting

12:30 a.m. — Govt: Economic & Community Development June 2 Virtual Meeting

2 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals June 3 Virtual Meeting

3 a.m. — Govt: Charter Revision Commission 2020 June 3 Virtual Meeting

4:40 a.m. — 2019 Tutu Trot

5 a.m. — The Grotesque 10

6 a.m. — Mark Albertson: The Versailles Treaty

7 a.m. — James Canning: Theater & Song

8 a.m. — The Grotesque 10

9 a.m. — Mark Albertson: The Versailles Treaty

10 a.m. — James Canning: Theater & Song

11 a.m. — The Grotesque 10

12 p.m. — Mark Albertson: The Versailles Treaty

1 p.m. — James Canning: Theater & Song

2 p.m. — The Grotesque 10

3 p.m. — Mark Albertson: The Versailles Treaty

4 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance June 8 Special Meeting

5 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission June 9 Virtual Meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education June 9 Virtual Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Health Board June 10 Virtual Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Charter Revision Commission 2020 June 10 Virtual Meeting