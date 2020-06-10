Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

June 11-17, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Town Council June 1 Virtual Meeting

12:30 a.m. — Govt: Economic & Community Development June 2 Virtual Meeting

2 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals June 3 Virtual Meeting

3 a.m. — Govt: Charter Revision Commission 2020 June 3 Virtual Meeting

4:40 a.m. — 2019 Tutu Trot

5 a.m. — The Grotesque 10

6 a.m. — Mark Albertson: The Versailles Treaty

7 a.m. — James Canning: Theater & Song

8 a.m. — The Grotesque 10

9 a.m. — Mark Albertson: The Versailles Treaty

10 a.m. — James Canning: Theater & Song

11 a.m. — The Grotesque 10

12 p.m. — Mark Albertson: The Versailles Treaty

1 p.m. — James Canning: Theater & Song

2 p.m. — The Grotesque 10

3 p.m. — Mark Albertson: The Versailles Treaty

4 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance June 8 Special Meeting

5 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission June 9 Virtual Meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education June 9 Virtual Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Health Board June 10 Virtual Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Charter Revision Commission 2020 June 10 Virtual Meeting