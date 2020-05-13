Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

May 14-20, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Town Council May 4 Virtual Meeting

12:30 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority May 5 Virtual Meeting

2:15 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission May 5 Virtual Meeting

3 a.m. — Govt: Charter Revision Commission 2020 May 6 Virtual Meeting

6 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee May 6 BOE Budget Hearing

7 a.m. — THS College Planning for 9th and 10th Grade Parents

8:05 a.m. — Connecticut’s Remarkable Jewish Women

9 a.m. — CT Rep David Rutigliano speaks with Dr. Peter Tolk

9:45 a.m. — Bernstein’s 100th Birthday

11 a.m. — THS College Planning for 9th and 10th Grade Parents

12:15 p.m. — Connecticut’s Remarkable Jewish Women

1:30 p.m. — CT Rep David Rutigliano speaks with Dr. Peter Tolk

2:15 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee May 7 Budget Hearing

3:45 p.m. — Govt: 2020 Trumbull Redistricting Committee May 9 Virtual Meeting

5 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority May 12 Virtual Meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission May 12 Virtual Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education May 12 Virtual Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Charter Revision Commission 2020 May 13 Virtual Meeting