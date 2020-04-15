Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

April 16-22, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance April 6 Virtual Budget Hearing

3 a.m. — Govt: Town Council April 6 Virtual Meeting

4 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance April 7 Virtual Budget Hearing

6 a.m. — Govt: COVID-19 Town Hall April 7 Virtual Meeting

7:15 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority April 7 Virtual Meeting

8 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education April 7 Virtual Meeting

9:15 a.m. — Wellness Talk with Michi: Spring Allergies

10 a.m. — Vic Casaretti is “The Gallant Spy”

10:50 a.m. — Stop the Bleed

12 p.m. — Matica Circus

12:45 p.m. — Nancy Schuler: Three Short Plays

1:45 p.m. — Wellness Talk with Michi: Spring Allergies

2:30 p.m. — Vic Casaretti is “The Gallant Spy”

3:20 p.m. — Stop the Bleed

4:30 p.m. — Matica Circus

5:15 p.m. — Nancy Schuler: Three Short Plays

6:15 p.m. — Wellness Talk with Michi: Spring Allergies

7 p.m. — Vic Casaretti is “The Gallant Spy”

8 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance April 14 Virtual Budget Public Hearing

10 p.m. — Govt: Charter Revision Commission 2020 April 15 Virtual Meeting