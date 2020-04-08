You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

April 9-15, 2020

12 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 24: Ticks: It’s More than Just Lyme Disease

1 a.m. — Arlington National Cemetery

2:30 a.m. — Author Talk: Charles McNair, MD

3:30 a.m. — So You Want to Be an Engineer: Environmental Engineering

5:30 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 24: Ticks: It’s More than Just Lyme Disease

6:30 a.m. — Arlington National Cemetery

8 a.m. — Author Talk: Charles McNair, MD

9 a.m. — So You Want to Be an Engineer: Environmental Engineering

11 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance April 6 Virtual Budget Hearing

2 p.m. — Govt: Town Council April 6 Virtual Meeting

4 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance April 7 Virtual Budget Hearing

7 p.m. — Govt: COVID-19 Town Hall April 7 Virtual Meeting

9 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority April 7 Virtual Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education April 7 Audio Meeting