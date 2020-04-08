Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

April 9-15, 2020

12 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 24: Ticks: It’s More than Just Lyme Disease

1 a.m. — Arlington National Cemetery

2:30 a.m. — Author Talk: Charles McNair, MD

3:30 a.m. — So You Want to Be an Engineer: Environmental Engineering

5:30 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 24: Ticks: It’s More than Just Lyme Disease

6:30 a.m. — Arlington National Cemetery

8 a.m. — Author Talk: Charles McNair, MD

9 a.m. — So You Want to Be an Engineer: Environmental Engineering

11 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance April 6 Virtual Budget Hearing

2 p.m. — Govt: Town Council April 6 Virtual Meeting

4 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance April 7 Virtual Budget Hearing

7 p.m. — Govt: COVID-19 Town Hall April 7 Virtual Meeting

9 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority April 7 Virtual Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education April 7 Audio Meeting