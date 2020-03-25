Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

March 26-April 1, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee 3/12 Meeting

12:45 a.m. — So You Want to Be an Engineer: Mechanical Engineering

1:30 a.m. — What Students Can Do Now to Prepare to Get a Great Job Later

2:45 a.m. — Vic Cassaretti as Benedict Arnold

4:15 a.m. — Songs from the Heart

5:45 a.m. — Good Sleep as We Age

