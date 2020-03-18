You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

March 19-25, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Town Council March 2 meeting

12 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance March 5 Budget Hearing

1:45 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance March 9 Budget Hearing

7:45 a.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation March 9 Meeting

8:30 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission March 10 Meeting

9 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education March 10 Meeting

10:30 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Health Board March 11 Meeting

11:30 a.m. — Govt: 2020 Trumbull Redistricting Committee March 11 Meeting

12:30 p.m. — Trumbull High School Post-High School Planning for Juniors

2 p.m. — Nina etc.

3:05 p.m. — The Pollinator Pathway

5 p.m. — Trumbull High School Senior Showcase 2020

6:30 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee March 12 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority March 18 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning March 18 Meeting