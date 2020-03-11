You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

March 12-18, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Town Council March 2 meeting

2 a.m. — Govt: Economic & Community Development Commission March 3 meeting

3 a.m. — Govt: 2020 Trumbull Redistricting Committee March 4 meeting

4:15 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals March 4 meeting

6:30 a.m. — Trumbull High School 2020 Fashion Show

7:30 a.m. — Wellness Talk with Tori: Talking to Your Doctor

8:15 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance March 5 Budget Hearing

10 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance March 9 Budget Hearing

5 p.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation March 9 meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission March 10 meeting

7 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education March 10 meeting

9 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Health Board March 11 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: 2020 Trumbull Redistricting Committee March 11 meeting