Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Feb. 27-March 4, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facility Building Committee Feb. 13 Meeting

2 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Feb. 13 Meeting

3 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Feb. 18 Special Meeting

4 a.m. — Govt: Land Acquisition Feb. 18 Meeting

4:15 a.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Feb. 19 Meeting

6 a.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning Commission Feb. 19 Meeting

6:15 a.m. — Nina et cetera

7:30 a.m. — What Is CBD?

8:15 a.m. — The Pollinator Pathway

9:45 a.m. — Nina et cetera

11 a.m. — What Is CBD?

11:45 a.m. — The Pollinator Pathway

1:15 p.m. — Nina et cetera

2:30 p.m. — What Is CBD?

3:15 p.m. — The Pollinator Pathway

4:45 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Feb. 20 Special Meeting

5:30 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee Feb. 24 Meeting

6:15 p.m. — Govt: Legislation & Administration Feb. 24 Meeting

7 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Feb. 25 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: 2020 Trumbull Redistricting Committee Feb. 26 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority Feb. 26