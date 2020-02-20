Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Feb. 20-26, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation Commission Feb. 10 Meeting

1:30 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission Feb. 11 Meeting

2 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Feb. 11 Meeting

3:30 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Health Board Feb. 12 Meeting

4:15 a.m. — Trumbull High School Senior Showcase

5:30 a.m. — Boys High School Varsity Basketball: Trumbull vs. Warde

6:45 a.m. — Trumbull High School Senior Showcase

8 a.m. — Boys High School Varsity Basketball: Trumbull vs. Warde

9:15 a.m. — Trumbull High School Senior Showcase

10:30 a.m. — Boys High School Varsity Basketball: Trumbull vs. Warde

11:45 a.m. — Trumbull High School Senior Showcase

1 p.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facility Building Committee Feb. 13 Meeting

3 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Feb. 13 Meeting

5 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Feb. 18 Special Meeting

7 p.m. — Govt: Land Acquisition Feb. 18 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Feb. 19 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning Commission Feb. 19 Meeting