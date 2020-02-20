Trumbull Community Television
You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
Feb. 20-26, 2020
12 a.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation Commission Feb. 10 Meeting
1:30 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission Feb. 11 Meeting
2 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Feb. 11 Meeting
3:30 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Health Board Feb. 12 Meeting
4:15 a.m. — Trumbull High School Senior Showcase
5:30 a.m. — Boys High School Varsity Basketball: Trumbull vs. Warde
6:45 a.m. — Trumbull High School Senior Showcase
8 a.m. — Boys High School Varsity Basketball: Trumbull vs. Warde
9:15 a.m. — Trumbull High School Senior Showcase
10:30 a.m. — Boys High School Varsity Basketball: Trumbull vs. Warde
11:45 a.m. — Trumbull High School Senior Showcase
1 p.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facility Building Committee Feb. 13 Meeting
3 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Feb. 13 Meeting
5 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Feb. 18 Special Meeting
7 p.m. — Govt: Land Acquisition Feb. 18 Meeting
8 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Feb. 19 Meeting
10 p.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning Commission Feb. 19 Meeting