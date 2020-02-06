Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Feb. 6-12, 2020

12 a.m. — Long Hill Green Improvements Community Update

1:40 a.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee Jan. 23 Meeting

3:45 a.m. — Voter Redistricting Public Forum

4:45 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Jan. 28 Meeting

5:30 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Jan. 28 Meeting

7 a.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Jan. 29 Meeting

8: a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Jan. 29 Meeting

8:35 a.m. — Govt: Legislation & Administration Committee Jan. 29 Meeting

9 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee Jan. 29 Meeting

11 a.m. — Boys High School Varsity Basketball: Trumbull vs. Norwark

12 p.m. — The Oscars with Joe Meyers

1:30 p.m. — The New Blue of Yale

2:30 p.m. — Boys High School Varsity Basketball: Trumbull vs. Norwark

3:30 p.m. — The Oscars with Joe Meyers

5 p.m. — The New Blue of Yale

6 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Feb. 3 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Economic & Community Development Commission Feb. 4

10 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetland & Watercourse Commission Feb. 4 Meeting