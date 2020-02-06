You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Feb. 6-12, 2020

12 a.m. — Long Hill Green Improvements Community Update

1:40 a.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee Jan. 23 Meeting

3:45 a.m. — Voter Redistricting Public Forum

4:45 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Jan. 28 Meeting

5:30 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Jan. 28 Meeting

7 a.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Jan. 29 Meeting

8: a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Jan. 29 Meeting

8:35 a.m. — Govt: Legislation & Administration Committee Jan. 29 Meeting

9 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee Jan. 29 Meeting

11 a.m. — Boys High School Varsity Basketball: Trumbull vs. Norwark

12 p.m. — The Oscars with Joe Meyers

1:30 p.m. — The New Blue of Yale

2:30 p.m. — Boys High School Varsity Basketball: Trumbull vs. Norwark

3:30 p.m. — The Oscars with Joe Meyers

5 p.m. — The New Blue of Yale

6 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Feb. 3 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Economic & Community Development Commission Feb. 4

10 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetland & Watercourse Commission Feb. 4 Meeting