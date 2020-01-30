Trumbull Community Television
Thursday-Wednesday
Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2020
12 a.m. — Govt: Land Acquisition Committee Jan. 21 Meeting
12:15 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Jan. 22 Meeting
1:30 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority Jan. 22 Meeting
2:45 a.m. — Diabetic and Geriatric Foot Care
3:30 a.m. — Census 2020 Information Session
4:15 a.m. — Boys High School Varsity Basketball: Trumbull vs. New Canaan
5:15 a.m. — Diabetic and Geriatric Foot Care
6 a.m. — Census 2020 Information Session
6:45 a.m. — Boys High School Varsity Basketball: Trumbull vs. New Canaan
7:45 a.m. — Diabetic and Geriatric Foot Care
8:30 a.m. — Census 2020 Information Session
9:15 a.m. — Long Hill Green Improvements Community Update
10:55 a.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee Jan. 23 Meeting
1 p.m. — Voter Redistricting Public Forum
3 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Jan. 28 Meeting
4 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Jan. 28 Meeting
6 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Jan. 29 Meeting
8 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Jan. 29 Meeting
10 p.m. — Govt: Legislation & Administration Committee Jan. 29 Meeting
11 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee Jan. 29 Meeting