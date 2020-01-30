You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Land Acquisition Committee Jan. 21 Meeting

12:15 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Jan. 22 Meeting

1:30 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority Jan. 22 Meeting

2:45 a.m. — Diabetic and Geriatric Foot Care

3:30 a.m. — Census 2020 Information Session

4:15 a.m. — Boys High School Varsity Basketball: Trumbull vs. New Canaan

5:15 a.m. — Diabetic and Geriatric Foot Care

6 a.m. — Census 2020 Information Session

6:45 a.m. — Boys High School Varsity Basketball: Trumbull vs. New Canaan

7:45 a.m. — Diabetic and Geriatric Foot Care

8:30 a.m. — Census 2020 Information Session

9:15 a.m. — Long Hill Green Improvements Community Update

10:55 a.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee Jan. 23 Meeting

1 p.m. — Voter Redistricting Public Forum

3 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Jan. 28 Meeting

4 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Jan. 28 Meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Jan. 29 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Jan. 29 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Legislation & Administration Committee Jan. 29 Meeting

11 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee Jan. 29 Meeting