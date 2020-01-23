You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Jan. 23-29, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Jan. 9 Meeting

1:30 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Jan. 9 Meeting

2:30 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation Commission Jan. 13 Meeting

3:45 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission Jan. 14 Meeting

5 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Jan. 14 Meeting

6:55 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Health Board Jan. 15 Meeting

7:30 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Commission Jan. 15 Meeting

9:00 a.m. — The Impeachment of Andrew Johnson

10:30 a.m. — Jack Lynn Concert

12:15 p.m. — Author Talk: Rebecca Freiman

12:45 p.m. — Middlebrook School Band and Strings Concert

1:15 p.m. — Booth Hill School Band and Strings Concert

1:45 p.m. — The Impeachment of Andrew Johnson

3:15 p.m. — Jack Lynn Concert

5: p.m. — Author Talk: Rebecca Freiman

5:30 p.m. — Middlebrook School Band and Strings Concert

6 p.m. — Booth Hill School Band and Strings Concert

6:30 p.m. — Govt: Land Acquisition Committee Jan. 21 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Jan. 22 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority Jan. 22 Meeting