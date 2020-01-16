Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Jan. 16-22, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee Jan. 2 Meeting

12:55 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Jan. 6 Meeting

3 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Jan. 7 Meeting

4:16 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands & Watercourse Commission Jan. 7 Meeting

5:30 a.m. — Govt: Economic & Community Development Commission Jan. 7 Meeting

7:35 a.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Jan. 8 Meeting

8:55 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals Jan. 8 Meeting

9:30 a.m. — Trumbull High School Winter Instrumental Concert

10:15 a.m. — Wellness Talk with Tori: Healthy Dieting

11:15 a.m. — Trumbull High School Winter Instrumental Concert

12 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Jan. 9 Meeting

2 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Jan. 9 Meeting

4 p.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation Commission Jan. 13 Meeting

5 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission Jan. 14 Meeting

7 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Jan. 14 Meeting

9 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Health Board Jan. 15 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning Commission Jan. 15 Meeting