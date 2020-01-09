Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Jan. 9-15, 2020

12 a.m. — Fairchild-Nichols Library Association 90th Anniversary

12:30 a.m. — THS Post High School Planning for Juniors

2 a.m. — Wellness Talk with Tori: Fall Prevention and Holiday Wellness

2:45 a.m. — Baby Boomers and the Denial of Aging

4 a.m. — THS Post High School Planning for Juniors

5:30 a.m. — Wellness Talk with Tori: Fall Prevention and Holiday Wellness

6:15 a.m. — Baby Boomers and the Denial of Aging

7:30 a.m. — THS Post High School Planning for Juniors

9 a.m. — Wellness Talk with Tori: Fall Prevention and Holiday Wellness

9:45 a.m. — Baby Boomers and the Denial of Aging

11 a.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee Jan. 2 Meeting

1 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Jan. 6 Meeting

3 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Jan. 7 Meeting

4 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands & Watercourse Commission Jan. 7 Meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Economic & Community Development Commission Jan. 7 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Jan. 8 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals Jan. 8 Meeting