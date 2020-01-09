Trumbull Community Television
You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
Jan. 9-15, 2020
12 a.m. — Fairchild-Nichols Library Association 90th Anniversary
12:30 a.m. — THS Post High School Planning for Juniors
2 a.m. — Wellness Talk with Tori: Fall Prevention and Holiday Wellness
2:45 a.m. — Baby Boomers and the Denial of Aging
4 a.m. — THS Post High School Planning for Juniors
5:30 a.m. — Wellness Talk with Tori: Fall Prevention and Holiday Wellness
6:15 a.m. — Baby Boomers and the Denial of Aging
7:30 a.m. — THS Post High School Planning for Juniors
9 a.m. — Wellness Talk with Tori: Fall Prevention and Holiday Wellness
9:45 a.m. — Baby Boomers and the Denial of Aging
11 a.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee Jan. 2 Meeting
1 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Jan. 6 Meeting
3 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Jan. 7 Meeting
4 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands & Watercourse Commission Jan. 7 Meeting
6 p.m. — Govt: Economic & Community Development Commission Jan. 7 Meeting
8 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Jan. 8 Meeting
10 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals Jan. 8 Meeting