Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Jan. 2-8, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Senior Citizens Commission 12/20 Meeting

1 a.m. — Smile a While Annual Holiday Performance

2:30 a.m. — Music for Italian Heritage Month

4 a.m. — Autumn Wishes Cabaret Concert

5:15 a.m. — Radio Ranch Cabaret Concert

6:30 a.m. — The Kenn Morr Band

8 a.m. — Hot to Trot Trio

9:15 a.m. — Yale Whiffenpoofs

10:30 a.m. — Trumbull High School Choral Concert

12 p.m. — Smile a While Annual Holiday Performance

1:30 p.m. — Music for Italian Heritage Month

3 p.m. — Autumn Wishes Cabaret Concert

4:15 p.m. — Radio Ranch Cabaret Concert

5:30 p.m. — The Kenn Morr Band

7 p.m. — Hot to Trot Trio

8:15 p.m. — Yale Whiffenpoofs

9:30 p.m. — Trumbull High School Choral Concert

11 p.m. — “String Fling” School District-wide Orchestral Concert