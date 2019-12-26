You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Dec. 26, 2019-Jan. 1, 2020

12 a.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Dec. 12 Meeting

1 a.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee Dec. 12 Meeting

3 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Dec. 12 Budget Session

5:30 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission Dec. 17 Special Meeting

6 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority Dec. 18 Meeting

7 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Dec. 18 Special Meeting

9:30 a.m. — Hillcrest Middle School Band and Strings Concert

10:45 a.m. — Jane Ryan School Winter Concert

11:30 a.m. — Booth Hill School 2nd Grade Chorus Concert

11:55 a.m. — Booth Hill School 5th Grade Chorus Concert

12:30 p.m. — Frenchtown School Chorus Concert

1:30 p.m. — Trumbull High School Choral Concert

3 p.m. — Tashua School Winter Concert

4 p.m. — Frenchtown School Band and Strings Concert

4:45 p.m. — Middlebrook Chorus and Strings Concert

5:30 p.m. — Hillcrest Middle School Band and Strings Concert

6:45 p.m. — Jane Ryan School Winter Concert

7:30 p.m. — Govt: Senior Citizens Commission Dec. 20 Meeting

8:30 p.m. — Booth Hill School 2nd Grade Chorus Concert

8:55 p.m. — Booth Hill School 5th Grade Chorus Concert

9:30 p.m. — Trumbull High School Choral Concert

11 p.m. — Frenchtown School Chorus Concert