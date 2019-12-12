Trumbull Community Television
You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
Dec. 12-18, 2019
12 a.m. — Govt: Town of Trumbull Swearing in Ceremony
1:50 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Dec. 2 Organizational Meeting
2 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands & Watercourse Commission Dec. 3 Meeting
5 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals Dec. 4 Meeting
5:30 a.m. — Trumbull Holiday Tree Lighting
6 a.m. — Smile a While Annual Holiday Performance
7 a.m. — The Attack on Pearl Harbor
8:20 a.m. — Madison Middle School 7th & 8th Grade Chorus Concert
9 a.m. — Trumbull Holiday Tree Lighting
9:30 a.m. — Smile a While Annual Holiday Performance
10:30 a.m. — The Attack on Pearl Harbor
11:50 a.m. — Madison Middle School 7th & 8th Grade Chorus Concert
12:30 p.m. — Trumbull Holiday Tree Lighting
1 p.m. — Smile a While Annual Holiday Performance
2 p.m. — The Attack on Pearl Harbor
3:20 p.m. — Madison Middle School 7th & 8th Grade Chorus Concert
4 p.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation Commission Dec. 9 Meeting
5 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission Dec. 10 Meeting
6 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Dec. 10 Budget Session
8 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Health Board Dec. 11 Meeting
9 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Dec. 11 Meeting
10 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Dec. 11 Special Meeting