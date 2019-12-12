You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Dec. 12-18, 2019

12 a.m. — Govt: Town of Trumbull Swearing in Ceremony

1:50 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Dec. 2 Organizational Meeting

2 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands & Watercourse Commission Dec. 3 Meeting

5 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals Dec. 4 Meeting

5:30 a.m. — Trumbull Holiday Tree Lighting

6 a.m. — Smile a While Annual Holiday Performance

7 a.m. — The Attack on Pearl Harbor

8:20 a.m. — Madison Middle School 7th & 8th Grade Chorus Concert

9 a.m. — Trumbull Holiday Tree Lighting

9:30 a.m. — Smile a While Annual Holiday Performance

10:30 a.m. — The Attack on Pearl Harbor

11:50 a.m. — Madison Middle School 7th & 8th Grade Chorus Concert

12:30 p.m. — Trumbull Holiday Tree Lighting

1 p.m. — Smile a While Annual Holiday Performance

2 p.m. — The Attack on Pearl Harbor

3:20 p.m. — Madison Middle School 7th & 8th Grade Chorus Concert

4 p.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation Commission Dec. 9 Meeting

5 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission Dec. 10 Meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Dec. 10 Budget Session

8 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Health Board Dec. 11 Meeting

9 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Dec. 11 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Dec. 11 Special Meeting