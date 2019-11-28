Trumbull Community Television

Thursday-Wednesday

Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2019

12 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Nov. 14 Meeting

1:15 a.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation Commission Nov. 18 Meeting

1:45 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority Nov. 20 Meeting

2 a.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning Nov. 20 Meeting

5 a.m. — String Fling” School District-wide Orchestral Concert

6 a.m. — Nancy Schuler: 10 Plays in Under an Hour

7 a.m. — History Talk: Thanksgiving at Plymouth Plantation

8 a.m. — “String Fling” School District-wide Orchestral Concert

9 a.m. — Nancy Schuler: 10 Plays in Under an Hour

10 a.m. — History Talk: Thanksgiving at Plymouth Plantation

11 a.m. — “String Fling” School District-wide Orchestral Concert

12 p.m. — Nancy Schuler: 10 Plays in Under an Hour

1 p.m. — History Talk: Thanksgiving at Plymouth Plantation

2 p.m. — “String Fling” School District-wide Orchestral Concert

3 p.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee Nov. 21 Meeting

5 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Nov. 21 Special Meeting

7 p.m. — Govt: Senior Citizens Commission Nov. 22 Meeting

9 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Nov. 26 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Nov. 26 Meeting