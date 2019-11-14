Trumbull Community Television
You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
Nov. 14-20, 2019
12 a.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee Oct. 24 Meeting
12 a.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Nov. 6 Meeting
1:15 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals Nov. 6 Meeting
2 a.m. — History Talk: The Berlin Wall
3 a.m. — Yale Whiffenpoofs
4:15 a.m. — Radio Ranch Cabaret Concert
5:30 a.m. — 2019 Pumpkin Run Highlights
6 a.m. — History Talk: The Berlin Wall
7 a.m. — Yale Whiffenpoofs
8:15 a.m. — Radio Ranch Cabaret Concert
9:30 a.m. — 2019 Pumpkin Run Highlights
10 a.m. — History Talk: The Berlin Wall
11 a.m. — Yale Whiffenpoofs
12:15 p.m. — Radio Ranch Cabaret Concert
1:30 p.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee Nov. 7 Meeting
2:45 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Nov. 7 Meeting
4 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Nov. 12 Meeting
6 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission Nov. 12 Meeting
8 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Health Board Nov. 13 Meeting
10 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Nov. 13 Meeting