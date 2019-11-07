Trumbull Community Television
You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
Nov. 7-13, 2019
12 a.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee Oct. 24 Meeting
12:15 a.m. — Govt: Senior Citizen Commission Oct. 25 Meeting
12:45 a.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration Oct. 28 Meeting
1:30 a.m. — Community Meeting for Route 111 Traffic Light and Trail Improvements
2:15 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Oct. 29 Meeting
4 a.m. — Wellness Talk: Seasonal Affective Disorder
4:45 a.m. — Italy - A Cultural Journey
5:45 a.m. — History Talk - Appomattox
6:45 a.m. — 2020 Medicare Updates
8 a.m. — Wellness Talk: Seasonal Affective Disorder
8:45 a.m. — Italy - A Cultural Journey
9:45 a.m. — History Talk - Appomattox
10:45 a.m. — 2020 Medicare Updates
12 p.m. — Wellness Talk: Seasonal Affective Disorder
12:45 p.m. — Italy - A Cultural Journey
1:45 p.m. — History Talk - Appomattox
2:45 p.m. — 2020 Medicare Updates
4 p.m. — Wellness Talk: Seasonal Affective Disorder
4:45 p.m. — Italy - A Cultural Journey
5:45 p.m. — History Talk - Appomattox
6:45 p.m. — 2020 Medicare Updates
8 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Nov. 6 Meeting
10 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals Nov. 6 Meeting