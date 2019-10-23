Trumbull Community Television
You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
Oct. 24-Oct 30, 2019
12 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Oct. 10 Meeting
1:15 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Oct. 15 Special Meeting
2:15 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Oct. 15 Meeting
4 a.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning Oct. 16 Meeting
7:15 a.m. — Autumn Wishes Cabaret Concert
8:30 a.m. — Music for Italian Heritage Month
10 a.m. — Wellness Talk with Michi: Fall Allergies
10:45 a.m. — Autumn Wishes Cabaret Concert
12 p.m. — Music for Italian Heritage Month
1:30 p.m. — Wellness Talk with Michi: Fall Allergies
2:15 p.m. — Autumn Wishes Cabaret Concert
3:30 p.m. — Music for Italian Heritage Month
5 p.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation Commission Oct. 21 Meeting
7 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Oct. 22 Meeting
8 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Oct. 23 Special Meeting
10 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Oct. 23 Meeting