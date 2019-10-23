Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Oct. 24-Oct 30, 2019

12 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Oct. 10 Meeting

1:15 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Oct. 15 Special Meeting

2:15 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Oct. 15 Meeting

4 a.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning Oct. 16 Meeting

7:15 a.m. — Autumn Wishes Cabaret Concert

8:30 a.m. — Music for Italian Heritage Month

10 a.m. — Wellness Talk with Michi: Fall Allergies

10:45 a.m. — Autumn Wishes Cabaret Concert

12 p.m. — Music for Italian Heritage Month

1:30 p.m. — Wellness Talk with Michi: Fall Allergies

2:15 p.m. — Autumn Wishes Cabaret Concert

3:30 p.m. — Music for Italian Heritage Month

5 p.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation Commission Oct. 21 Meeting

7 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Oct. 22 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Oct. 23 Special Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Oct. 23 Meeting