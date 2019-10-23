You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Oct. 24-Oct 30, 2019

12 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Oct. 10 Meeting

1:15 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Oct. 15 Special Meeting

2:15 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Oct. 15 Meeting

4 a.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning Oct. 16 Meeting

7:15 a.m. — Autumn Wishes Cabaret Concert

8:30 a.m. — Music for Italian Heritage Month

10 a.m. — Wellness Talk with Michi: Fall Allergies

10:45 a.m. — Autumn Wishes Cabaret Concert

12 p.m. — Music for Italian Heritage Month

1:30 p.m. — Wellness Talk with Michi: Fall Allergies

2:15 p.m. — Autumn Wishes Cabaret Concert

3:30 p.m. — Music for Italian Heritage Month

5 p.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation Commission Oct. 21 Meeting

7 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Oct. 22 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Oct. 23 Special Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Oct. 23 Meeting