Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Oct. 10-Oct 16, 2019

12 a.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee 9/26 Meeting

12:10 a.m. — Govt: Senior Citizens Commission 9/27 Meeting

12:55 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands & Watercourse Commission October 1 Meeting

4:30 a.m. — Govt: Economic & Community Development October 1 Meeting

6 a.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee October 2 Meeting

7:15 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals October 2 Meeting

8:30 a.m. — Copyright Basics for Creatives

10:15 a.m. — Smile a While

11:30 a.m. — Trumbull High School Financial Aid Night

1:15 p.m. — Copyright Basics for Creatives

3 p.m. — Smile a While

4:15 p.m. — Trumbull High School Financial Aid Night

6 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee October 3 Meeting

6:15 p.m. — Govt: Town Council October 7 Meeting

8:15 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission October 8 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Health Board October 9 Meeting

11 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee October 9 Meeting