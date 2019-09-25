Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2019

12 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Sept. 12 Meeting

1:45 a.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee Sept. 12 Meeting

3 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission Sept. 16 Meeting

3:25 a.m. — Govt: Land Acquisition Committee Sept. 17 Meeting

3:30 a.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Sept. 18 Meeting

4:45 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Sept. 18 Meeting

6 a.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Emily Pisarra

6:30 a.m. — Author Kurt Schlichting: Waterfront Manhattan

7:45 a.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Vani Indian Dance

8:30 a.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Goldrush

9:30 a.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Emily Pisarra

10 a.m. — Author Kurt Schlichting: Waterfront Manhattan

11:15 a.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Vani Indian Dance

12 p.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Goldrush

1 p.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Emily Pisarra

1:30 p.m. — PTSA Council Sept. 23 Meeting

3 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Sept. 24 Meeting

4 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Sept. 24 Meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Sept. 25 Special Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority Sept. 25 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Sept. 25 Meeting