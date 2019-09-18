Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Sept. 19-25, 2019

12 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation Sept. 9 Meeting

2 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Sept. 10 Meeting

3:45 a.m. —Govt: Health Board Sept. 11 Meeting

4:30 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 21: Vaping

5 a.m. — Senior Medicare Patrol

6 a.m. — SCORE: Running a Successful Creative Business

7:45 a.m. —Hot to Trot Trio

9 a.m. — Senior Medicare Patrol

10 a.m. — SCORE: Running a Successful Creative Business

11:45 a.m. —Hot to Trot Trio

1 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Sept. 12 Meeting

2:45 p.m. —Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee Sept. 12 Meeting

4 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission Sept. 16 Meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Land Acquisition Committee Sept. 17 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Sept. 18 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Sept. 18 Meeting