You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Sept. 12-18, 2019

12 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission Sept. 3 Meeting

2 a.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission Sept. 3 Meeting

3:30 a.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Sept. 4 Meeting

4:45 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals Sept. 4 Meeting

5:45 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Sept. 4 Meeting

7 a.m. — The Barons Gazebo Concert

8 a.m. — Author Marty Podskoch on Connecticut

9:15 a.m. — Wellness Talk with Michi: Oral Health

10:15 a.m. — THS Post-High School Planning for Seniors

11:15 a.m. — The Barons Gazebo Concert

12:15 p.m. — Author Marty Podskoch on Connecticut

1:30 p.m. — Wellness Talk with Michi: Oral Health

2:30p.m. — THS Post-High School Planning for Seniors

3:30 p.m. — The Barons Gazebo Concert

4:30 p.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation 9/9 Meeting

6:30 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education 9/10 Meeting

8:30 p.m. — Govt: Health Board 9/11 Meeting