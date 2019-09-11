Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Sept. 12-18, 2019

12 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission Sept. 3 Meeting

2 a.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission Sept. 3 Meeting

3:30 a.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Sept. 4 Meeting

4:45 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals Sept. 4 Meeting

5:45 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Sept. 4 Meeting

7 a.m. — The Barons Gazebo Concert

8 a.m. — Author Marty Podskoch on Connecticut

9:15 a.m. — Wellness Talk with Michi: Oral Health

10:15 a.m. — THS Post-High School Planning for Seniors

11:15 a.m. — The Barons Gazebo Concert

12:15 p.m. — Author Marty Podskoch on Connecticut

1:30 p.m. — Wellness Talk with Michi: Oral Health

2:30p.m. — THS Post-High School Planning for Seniors

3:30 p.m. — The Barons Gazebo Concert

4:30 p.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation 9/9 Meeting

6:30 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education 9/10 Meeting

8:30 p.m. — Govt: Health Board 9/11 Meeting