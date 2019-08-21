Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Aug. 22-28, 2019

12 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation Commission August 12 Meeting

1:30 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission August 13 Meeting

2:30 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education August 13 Meeting

5 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee August 14 Meeting

6 a.m. — Mark Albertson: Articles of Faith

6:30 a.m. — I’Liguri Gazebo Concert

8 a.m. — Reverse Mortgages

8:45 a.m. — Women and the Civil War

9:30 a.m. — At’s Amore Senior Center Play

10:30 a.m. — I’Liguri Gazebo Concert

12 p.m. — Reverse Mortgages

12:45 p.m. — Women and the Civil War

1:30 p.m. — At’s Amore Senior Center Play

2:30 p.m. — I’Liguri Gazebo Concert

4 p.m. — Reverse Mortgages

4:45 p.m. — Women and the Civil War

5:30 p.m. — At’s Amore Senior Center Play

6:30 p.m. — I’Liguri Gazebo Concert

8 p.m. — Govt: Land Acquisition Committee August 20 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning August 21 Meeting