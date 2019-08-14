Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Aug. 15-22, 2019

12 a.m. — Govt: Town Council August 5 meeting

1:20 a.m. — Govt: Economic & Community Development Commission August 6 meeting

3 a.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee August 7 meeting

5 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals August 7 meeting

7:30 a.m. — The Bernadettes Gazebo Concert

8:45 a.m. — Rosie the Riveter

10 a.m. — We Came in Peace for All Mankind

11:15 a.m. — The Bernadettes Gazebo Concert

12:30 p.m. — Wellness Talk with Michi: Pain Management

1:20 p.m. — Milford Concert Band Gazebo Concert

2:40 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance August 8 meeting

4 p.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation Commission August 12 meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission August 13 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education August 13 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee August 14 meeting