Trumbull Community Television
You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
Aug. 15-22, 2019
12 a.m. — Govt: Town Council August 5 meeting
1:20 a.m. — Govt: Economic & Community Development Commission August 6 meeting
3 a.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee August 7 meeting
5 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals August 7 meeting
7:30 a.m. — The Bernadettes Gazebo Concert
8:45 a.m. — Rosie the Riveter
10 a.m. — We Came in Peace for All Mankind
11:15 a.m. — The Bernadettes Gazebo Concert
12:30 p.m. — Wellness Talk with Michi: Pain Management
1:20 p.m. — Milford Concert Band Gazebo Concert
2:40 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance August 8 meeting
4 p.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation Commission August 12 meeting
6 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission August 13 meeting
8 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education August 13 meeting
10 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee August 14 meeting