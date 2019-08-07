Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Aug. 8-14, 2019

12 a.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration July 29 Meeting

12:10 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee July 29 Meeting

12:30 a.m. — Barnum Festival Great Street Parade

1 a.m. — Why Go to the Moon?

2:30 a.m. — What It Is Gazebo Concert

4 a.m. — Wellness Talk with Michi: Vitamins and Supplements

5 a.m. — Why Go to the Moon?

6:30 a.m. — What It Is Gazebo Concert

8 a.m. — Wellness Talk with Michi: Vitamins and Supplements

9 a.m. — Why Go to the Moon?

10:30 a.m. — What It Is Gazebo Concert

12 p.m. — Wellness Talk with Michi: Vitamins and Supplements

1 p.m. — Why Go to the Moon?

2:30 p.m. — What It Is Gazebo Concert

4 p.m. — Govt: Town Council 8/5 Meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission 8/6 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee 8/7 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals 8/7 Meeting