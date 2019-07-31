Trumbull Community Television

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Aug. 1-7, 2019

12 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority July 24 Meeting

12:45 a.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee July 24 Meeting

3:15 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee July 24 Meeting

4:45 a.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee July 24 Meeting

6 a.m. — Milford Concert Band Gazebo Concert

7:15 a.m. — 50th Anniversary of Woodstock

9 a.m. — Bob Button Big Band Gazebo Concert

10:45 a.m. — Marc Albertson: The Declaration of Independence

11:30 a.m. — Milford Concert Band Gazebo Concert

12:45 p.m. — 50th Anniversary of Woodstock

2:30 p.m. — Bob Button Big Band Gazebo Concert

4:15 p.m. — Marc Albertson: The Declaration of Independence

5 p.m. — Milford Concert Band Gazebo Concert

6:15 p.m. — 50th Anniversary of Woodstock

8 p.m. — Bob Button Big Band Gazebo Concert

10 p.m. — Govt: Legislation & Administration July 29 Meeting

11 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee July 29 Meeting