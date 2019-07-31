Trumbull Community Television
Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
Aug. 1-7, 2019
12 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority July 24 Meeting
12:45 a.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee July 24 Meeting
3:15 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee July 24 Meeting
4:45 a.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee July 24 Meeting
6 a.m. — Milford Concert Band Gazebo Concert
7:15 a.m. — 50th Anniversary of Woodstock
9 a.m. — Bob Button Big Band Gazebo Concert
10:45 a.m. — Marc Albertson: The Declaration of Independence
11:30 a.m. — Milford Concert Band Gazebo Concert
12:45 p.m. — 50th Anniversary of Woodstock
2:30 p.m. — Bob Button Big Band Gazebo Concert
4:15 p.m. — Marc Albertson: The Declaration of Independence
5 p.m. — Milford Concert Band Gazebo Concert
6:15 p.m. — 50th Anniversary of Woodstock
8 p.m. — Bob Button Big Band Gazebo Concert
10 p.m. — Govt: Legislation & Administration July 29 Meeting
11 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee July 29 Meeting