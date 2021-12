TRUMBULL — It was a case of bad news/good news for Everht Roque.

A little over a year ago, Roque, the owner and chef at Trumbull Café and Grill, got word from his landlord that the building in Trumbull Center that was home to his restaurant was slated to be removed, as part of some improvements being made to the center that will allow more businesses to be visible to the street.

Roque had only been in the space, formerly occupied by Marie’s Sandwich Shop, a few years. But the good news was that, while his landlord needed him to go, they also wanted him to stay.

“They really like my business and the food I make, and wanted to keep me as a tenant, so they let me to choose a new space in the Center,” he said.

The space he chose was across the street from his previous spot, and still in Trumbull Center. The new Trumbull Café and Grill recently opened at 921 White Plains Road, next to Ring’s End Lumber, in the same building as Parker. Steaks & Scotch. The restaurant offers what Roque called “a traditional American café menu with a Latin twist.”

The menu includes eight different kinds of tacos, Roque’s take on a ham and cheese sandwich (featuring avocado, refried beans and jalapeño) and such traditional favorites as guacamole and nachos.

“I create all the recipes based on family favorites, with fresh ingredients made from scratch, and we frequently update the menu to try new things that keep our customers happy,” he said.

The inside of the restaurant was completely renovated in preparation for the relocation, Roque said. He said the new spot is a good fit because it allows the business to remain in Trumbull Center, “which was important because we love our customers in the Trumbull community. There is plenty of parking, and the view looking out of the space is so pretty.”

Rina Bakalar, Trumbull’s director of economic and community development, said people had been looking forward to the restaurant opening in its new location.

“Folks in town are very excited for their re-opening,” she said. “The space is very nice and I think the new location will serve the business well.”

So far, Roque said, the feedback he’s received has been positive. “The customers that have stopped in so far really like how it looks,” he said. “We are very happy to be open and ready give our customers the food and service they love in our new location.”

The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.