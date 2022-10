Hearst Connecticut Media file photo

TRUMBULL — The Board of Education needs a total of five volunteers to serve in an advisory capacity on its policy committee.

The board needs three parents or guardians of Trumbull public school students and two community members, who must be Trumbull residents. The new committee members will serve from November of this year until August of 2024. The committee meets about six times a year at 5:30 p.m. at the Long Hill Administration building, and last met Oct. 18.