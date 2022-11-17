Trumbull school board approves high school schedule revamp

TRUMBULL — By the 2023-24 school year, the schedule at Trumbull High School could look radically different, with longer class periods, more time for electives and a variety of other changes.
At Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, Jonathan Costa, assistant executive director of EdAdvance, one of Connecticut's six Regional Educational Service Centers gave a presentation on changing Trumbull High's schedule. Costa said he had been working with the school's staff on a way to make the school day more efficient and more beneficial for teachers and students.