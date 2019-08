Trumbull Arts Festival welcomes authors

The 41st annual Trumbull Arts Festival will take place on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and welcomes authors of any genre to apply for a space.

The authors are encouraged to speak to the public about their works and interact during the day.

To apply, email Emily at arts@trumbull-ct.gov, or call the Arts office at 203-452-5065.