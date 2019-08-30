Trumbull Arts Festival set for September 15

The group 'Smile Awhile' performs in the gazebo during the Trumbull Arts Festival held on Sunday September 16, 2018 in Trumbull Conn. Fine artists, crafters, community booths and food trucks plus entertainment and a childrens creative center were all part of the activities at the Town Hall Green less The group 'Smile Awhile' performs in the gazebo during the Trumbull Arts Festival held on Sunday September 16, 2018 in Trumbull Conn. Fine artists, crafters, community booths and food trucks plus entertainment ... more Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Trumbull Arts Festival set for September 15 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

The 41st annual Trumbull Arts Festival takes place on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the historic Town Hall Green. The event is rain or shine. Free admission.

The festival features over 35 juried crafters, 20 fine artists, authors, community booths, food trucks and a Children’s Creative Center.

“Stormin Norman” from radio station WEBE will be doing a remote at the festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Entertainment begins at 11:30, with performances by students of Bharatanatyan Indian Dance, followed by Emily Pisarra singing popular songs from Broadway

At 1 p.m. the duo of Becky Brideau and Victor Ramirez will perform classic rock songs acoustically.

At 1:30pm “Goldrush” takes the stage with their country, bluegrass and folk music. They will be followed by a performance by “Fairfield Center Stage” at 2:30, highlighting music from their new season.

Closing out the entertainment will be the “The Frank Porto Band” with songs from the Big Band Era, at 3 p.m.

For more information, please call Emily Areson at the Arts office at 203-452-5065 or email arts@trumbull-ct.gov.