Trumbull Arts Festival canceled for 2020

Photos from the 41st Annual Trumbull Arts Festival Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Town Hall Green.

The 2020 Trumbull Arts Festival, which had been scheduled for Sept. 13, has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.

“Many vendors are reluctant to attend due to social distancing issues with the crowds that annually attend this event,” organizers wrote in a statement cancelling the event. “The town has monitored other outdoor events such as art shows and festivals held in towns such as Stamford, Newtown, Seymour, and Milford. All have cancelled their fall events.

With few vendors willing to participate and a very short window to prepare, organizers had no choice but to cancel the event for 2020. Officials said they are looking forward to a “robust” 2021 Arts Festival.