Trumbull Arts Festival Sunday

The 41st annual Trumbull Arts Festival takes place Sunday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on the historic Trumbull Town Hall Green, 5866 Main St., rain or shine; free admission.

The festival features more than 35 juried crafters, 20 fine artists, authors, community booths, food trucks and a Children’s Creative Center.

For more information, call Emily Areson at the Arts office at 203-452-5065 or email arts@trumbull-ct.gov.