Trumbull Animal Shelter seeks home for kittens with leukemia

Tanya Tanya Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trumbull Animal Shelter seeks home for kittens with leukemia 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is sending out a special plea for this kitten. Tanya is 4-months-old and has been spayed. She and her sister (Toni) have tested positive for feline leukemia. At this time they are typical playful, friendly kittens but will likely have a shortened lifespan. It is best that they are only cats or with others who have also tested positive.

Call Trumbull Animal Shelter at 203-452-5088 for more information or visit the shelter for other animals available for adoption at 324 Church Hill Road.