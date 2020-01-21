https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Trumbull-Animal-Shelter-seeks-home-for-kittens-14991956.php
Trumbull Animal Shelter seeks home for kittens with leukemia
Photo: Contributed Photo
The Trumbull Animal Shelter is sending out a special plea for this kitten. Tanya is 4-months-old and has been spayed. She and her sister (Toni) have tested positive for feline leukemia. At this time they are typical playful, friendly kittens but will likely have a shortened lifespan. It is best that they are only cats or with others who have also tested positive.
Call Trumbull Animal Shelter at 203-452-5088 for more information or visit the shelter for other animals available for adoption at 324 Church Hill Road.
